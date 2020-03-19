Fox News Ends Twitter Blackout After Having Gone Silent in Nov. 2018

Fox Corporation announced yesterday that it was offering Americans free, nationwide access to Fox News Channel linear and streaming products during the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of whether they have a cable or satellite subscription.

“Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times,” Fox Corp. executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “That is why we are today making Fox News and Fox Television stations available to everyone in the country.”

FNC also tweeted out the news:

Keep up with all the latest COVID-19 news, including tips on keeping safe and stories of survival, struggle and inspiration, at https://t.co/m6O9czFdVU and watch Fox News Channel on television or online – no authentication required. — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2020

While a tweet may seem innocuous at first glance, it represents a different piece of news: The Fox News Twitter account is once again active, after going dark for more than a year.

This was the most recent tweet sent from the verified @FoxNews account:

BREAKING: Federal appeals court rules against Trump administration on DACA https://t.co/KHnrNvEKAM — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 8, 2018

In an internal Fox News memo obtained by Business Insider back in November 2018, Fox News managing editor Greg Wilson instructed the entire Fox News digital team to “please refrain from tweeting out our content from either section accounts or your own accounts until further notice.”

Why?

The decision by Fox News’ digital team was reportedly made in protest of the social media network after threats were made to Tucker Carlson’s home address was posted publicly on Twitter, and had not been taken down by the site’s moderators by the time the Smash Racism DC mob gathered in front of his home the previous Wednesday evening and chanted threats at him and his family.

According to National Review, the self-described “anti-fascist” group chanted: “Tucker Carlson, we will fight!” “We know where you sleep at night!” The group was protesting the immigration coverage on his Fox News program.

