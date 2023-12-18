Fox News Promotes Gillian Turner to Dual Roles as Anchor, State Department and Foreign Policy Correspondent

Fox News has announced that Gillian Turner has earned the dual role of anchor and State Department and foreign policy correspondent. She will be responsible for covering international and domestic issues while at the U.S. State Department.

Turner, prior to this promotion, was a Fox News correspondent, named to this role in 2018. In that time, she has covered breaking news stories for the network, such as the first indictment of former President Trump, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, DC.

As an anchor, Turner most recently was on hand to present special coverage of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel. She has also frequently filled in as a substitute anchor on several Fox News news programs, including Special Report, Fox News Sunday, America’s Newsroom, and America Reports.

Advertisement

Turner joined Fox News in 2014 as a contributor after having worked at the White House National Security Council during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. Prior roles include columnist for The Hill and vice president with Jones Group International, a global strategy firm, where she worked directly with former national security adviser Jim Jones.