Fox News Names Madison Scarpino Atlanta-Based Correspondent

Fox News is promoting Madison Scarpino to the role of correspondent based out of Atlanta. She will begin her role on December 4.

Since January 2022, Scarpino has served as a Fox News multimedia reporter based out of St. Louis. In this capacity, she shot, wrote, and edited several enterprise and breaking news stories for FNC including the United Auto Worker strike, the Titanic submersible implosion and the border surge in Arizona and Texas.

Additionally, she spent six weeks assisting FNC’s 2022 midterm election coverage, reporting on the Pennsylvania senate race John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Previously, Scarpino served as a bureau reporter at NBC affiliate WAFF-TV in Huntsville, Ala.