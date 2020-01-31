Fox News Heads to Miami for Super Bowl Weekend

Fox News has brought its roster down to Miami for Super Bowl LIV. This year’s big game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and will air live on Fox.

Fox & Friends opened the news network’s Super Bowl programming slate this morning, broadcasting live from South Beach with Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and myriad guests, including Joe Montana (who has the rare distinction of having quarterbacked both participating teams), Emmitt Smith, and Terry Bradshaw.

Also today, several FNC programs will originate out of Miami, including America’s Newsroom with co-anchor Sandra Smith on location, The Daily Briefing with anchor Dana Perino, Bill Hemmer Reports, The Five, and Hannity in prime time.

With Pres. Trump traveling to Mar-a-Lago later today and Hannity broadcasting his show tonight from Miami, the Super Bowl interview originally scheduled to take place at the White House is either taping as I type this, or has already been taped.

FNC’s Saturday shows Watters’ World, and The Greg Gutfeld Show will also be on site in the Magic City.

When CBS televised last year’s Super Bowl (LIII) live from Atlanta (and 2 weeks into Susan Zirinsky‘s tenure as president), Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan originated from inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the game would be played later that day. Continuing a Sunday show tradition, this year, Chris Wallace will lead Fox’s Sunday show, Fox News Sunday live from inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Additionally, Maria Bartiromo will anchor Sunday Morning Futures live from South Beach.

Continuing its live coverage throughout Super Bowl Sunday, FNC will provide viewers with special Sunday presentations of Bill Hemmer Reports (3-4 p.m. ET) and The Five (5-6 p.m. ET), leading into the game, with kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

