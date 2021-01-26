Fox News Has Discussed Signing Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to Contributor Role

Fox News Channel has had discussions with former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany since the election about joining the network as a contributor.

Fox News has paused on those conversations, but according to a source familiar with the matter, the network would be open to hiring her in the future given that the network “does not condone cancel culture.”

The network said in a statement, “Kayleigh McEnany is not currently an employee or contributor at Fox News.”

McEnany was the last White House press secretary during the Trump administration. During televised press briefings, she routinely acted hostile towards reporters, and held fewer and fewer briefings as the Trump presidency neared its conclusion.

The same was mostly true for McEnany’s predecessor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who had her Fox News contributor agreement terminated yesterday after she announced her run for Arkansas governor in 2022.

Fox News traditionally terminates agreements with contributors who seek political office.

