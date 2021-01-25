Former White House Press Secretary, Fox News Contributor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Run for Arkansas Governor

Former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she’s running for Arkansas governor in 2022.

“With the radical left now in charge of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense. In fact, your governor must be on the front line,” Sanders proclaimed in the below video posted on Twitter. “So today, I announce my candidacy for governor of Arkansas.”

Sanders, 38, will likely face a primary challenger , as multiple top Republicans in Arkansas have already announced a bid, including the state’s lieutenant governor Tim Griffin. However, Sanders is considered by many experts to be a frontrunner in the race due to her last name and national profile.

Arkansas’ current Republican governor Asa Hutchinson is term limited.

Sanders made her first on-air appearance as a Fox News contributor in Sept. 2019, but her contributor agreement with the network has been terminated in light of this announcement to run.

Sanders’ father Mike Huckabee served as the state’s governor from 1996-2007.

