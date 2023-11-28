Fox News, Dateline NBC Launch New Podcasts

Fox News and Dateline NBC announced new podcast offerings on Tuesday.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall will launch a new weekly podcast series on Fox News Audio that highlights inspirational stories “of community and compassion while providing a voice to America’s unsung heroes.”

The series is named Searching for Heroes with Benjamin Hall, and it will debut on Monday, Dec. 4. The first episode focuses on Hall’s catastrophic injuries he sustained in March 2022 while covering the war in Ukraine and the efforts that aided his road to recovery.

Since the attack, Hall says he has been inspired by the incredible efforts of everyday heroes similar to those who went above and beyond to help him throughout his arduous recovery journey.

Over the past several months, he has been honored by The Fund of American Studies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also recently earned a sit-down interview with the Ukrainian president.

Additional episodes of Searching for Heroes will include Hall spotlighting heroes who served, including Rich Fierro, an Army veteran who stopped a gunman who opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, and Brandon Mixon, a former Afghanistan War veteran who started the Veterans Community Project to help homeless veterans, among others.

Searching For Heroes with Benjamin Hall will be available on foxnewspodcasts.com or wherever podcasts are offered. After the debut on Drc. 4, episodes will be released weekly on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, true crime podcast aficionados can look forward to the latest release from powerhouse Dateline NBC, which was just named by Apple as its No. 3 most-popular podcast series for the year. On December 5, Dateline is launching an all-new true-crime podcast entitled Mortal Sin. This new series reported by Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz investigates how the death of a pastor’s wife after a house fire uncovers a web of sex, murder, and deception.

Mankiewicz previously reported for the chart-topping Motive for Murder, Internal Affairs, and Dateline: Missing in America podcasts.

The first two episodes of Mortal Sin will be available for download and streaming for free across podcast platforms on Dec. 5, with additional episodes debuting over the following two weeks. Subscribers to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts can listen to the first two episodes now and will receive subsequent episodes early. Premium subscribers get ad-free listening.

Mortal Sin marks Dateline’s 15th original podcast. Jessica Noll serves as the producer, Adam Gorfain as co-executive producer, Liz Cole as executive producer, and David Corvo as senior executive producer. Carson Cummins and Kyani Reid are associate producers. The audio editors include Brian Drew, Kelly Laudien, and Marshall Hausfeld. The sound mixing was completed by Bob Mallory and Catherine Anderson, with Bryson Barnes as head of audio production.