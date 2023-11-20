Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Receives Honor From Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been racking up the honors over the past year and a half for his coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war, and he received another one over the weekend.

Hall earned Ukraine’s Order of Merti, III class from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

You’ll recall Hall was severely wounded while reporting from from Ukraine on the war last March. Hall lost both of his feet and his right leg, while Fox News producer Pierre Zakrzewski and freelance Ukraine journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were both killed on the spot.

View this post on Instagram

Fox Corp and News Corp chairman Lachlan Murdoch, who recently succeeded his father Rupert as the media conglomerate’s top executive, and The Sun’s Jerome Starkey were also in Kyiv, and the entire group sat down with the president for a chat. Pres. Zelenskyy said he thanked Fox “for covering Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression. It is very important that the world knows the full truth about how Russia is trying to destroy our freedom.”

According to Axios, Hall also sat with Zelenskyy for an interview that Fox News plans to air on Tuesday night’s broadcast of Special Report with Bret Baier. In addition, he met with service members who assisted in his evacuation from Ukraine.