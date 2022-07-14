Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Making ‘Remarkable’ Progress After Surviving Horrific Ukraine Attack

Four months after suffering brutal injuries while on assignment in Ukraine, the health of Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall continues to improve. Two of his Fox News colleagues—cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and consulting producer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova—were killed in that March 14 attack, while Hall managed to survive.
The correspondent told the Twitterverse back in April: “To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working and my hearing is pretty blown … but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here—and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!”
Fast forward to July, Hall remains at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio and—with his 40th birthday around the corner and overwhelming support from around the world—he’s powering on.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and network president and executive editor Jay Wallace visited Hall recently to check up on him—and deliver a birthday card on behalf of the Fox News Media team.
Fox News shared an internal memo with People magazine, where Scott writes:
“He looks incredible given everything he has endured and he is truly an inspiration … his progress over the last four months has been nothing short of remarkable.
Ben asked us to let the entire team at FOX News Media know he is doing well, misses his FOX family and most of all he wanted to express how thankful he is for everyone reaching out and for the continuous support over the last several months.
He is looking forward to returning home to be with his wife, children and chocolate Labrador retriever in the near future. He also looks forward to returning to his FOX family and to the work he loves. We are excited for that day as well.”