Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Makes First Statement Since Being Badly Injured In Ukraine

Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall has been recovering at a military medical center in Texas from injuries he suffered after he and his crew were attacked last month while reporting in Ukraine. His colleagues Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and consulting producer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were killed during that attack.

Hall appears to be in good spirits, has a great outlook, but it’s going to be a difficult road.

On Thursday evening, he made his first public statement since the attack:

To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here – and it is the people who got me here who are amazing! pic.twitter.com/HNjO6PbdGf — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) April 8, 2022

TV newsers from across networks have been showing support for Hall in response to his tweet. Below, some examples:

We love you, brother. Keep fighting. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 8, 2022

You are the object of all of our admiration and respect — and the center of all our thoughts these days. — Arnon Mishkin (@arnonmishkin) April 8, 2022

OMG I know we don’t know each other personally but I’ve been praying for you and am so happy to see this update. I’m so sorry also for what you’re enduring but like you, happy you’re here ❤️❤️ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 8, 2022

Courage and gratitude— a winning combination— and you have both — hoping you are quickly on the mend —sending all healing thoughts along with my admiration — Cynthia McFadden (@CynthiaMcFadden)

Wow. That’s a wonderful outlook especially for what you’ve been through. Praying for you. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) April 8, 2022

Relieved you’re on the road to recovery! You’re a fighter and a survivor. We believe in you. ❤️ — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) April 8, 2022

God bless you. Thinking of you and praying for your recovery. So many lives lost; glad you made it and wishing you the best as you heal. — Vicky Nguyen (@VickyNguyenTV) April 8, 2022

praying for you, man. focus on that recovery and your family. looking forward to seeing you back on air soon. — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) April 8, 2022

God bless you Ben. Sending you and your family good energy & prayers. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) April 8, 2022

You have my prayers Ben. — Will Cain (@willcain) April 8, 2022

Sending you good thoughts, Ben. Thanks for your work and your courage. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 8, 2022

Hall also shared a tribute to his late colleague, the aforementioned Pierre Zakrzewski.