Fox News

Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Makes First Statement Since Being Badly Injured In Ukraine

By A.J. Katz 

Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall has been recovering at a military medical center in Texas from injuries he suffered after he and his crew were attacked last month while reporting in Ukraine. His colleagues Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and consulting producer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were killed during that attack.

Hall appears to be in good spirits, has a great outlook, but it’s going to be a difficult road.

On Thursday evening, he made his first public statement since the attack:

TV newsers from across networks have been showing support for Hall in response to his tweet. Below, some examples:

Hall also shared a tribute to his late colleague, the aforementioned Pierre Zakrzewski.

Advertisement
Advertisement