Fox News Consultant, Ukrainian Journalist Sasha Kuvshynova Killed While on Assignment

More awful news: Fox announced Tuesday afternoon that network consultant and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova was killed alongside Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire yesterday while in the field with FNC State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Kuvshynova was helping Fox’s crews navigate the Kyiv, Ukraine area.

“Sasha was just 24 years old and was serving as a consultant for us in Ukraine,” Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo. “She was helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources.”

Scott added that Kuvshynova, “was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team in Ukraine, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country.”

Sasha was killed alongside Pierre. She was talented, well-sourced and witty. She liked photography, poetry and music. We became fast friends over a shared love of coffee. She was 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/5iVcUwZgpu — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

RIP Pierre and Sasha. From our last correspondence: I will effort to get as much of this on TV to help Ukrainians in every way possible. Keep Smiling.

Pierre pic.twitter.com/StinVdSfFK — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 15, 2022

Another loss for the Fox family: reporter Sasha Kuvshyniva, age 24, a bright light and talented journalist. The loss we feel cannot be put into words. pic.twitter.com/gLsBjr7Qwx — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022