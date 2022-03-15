Fox News

Fox News Consultant, Ukrainian Journalist Sasha Kuvshynova Killed While on Assignment

By A.J. Katz 

More awful news: Fox announced Tuesday afternoon that network consultant and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova was killed alongside Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire yesterday while in the field with FNC State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Kuvshynova was helping Fox’s crews navigate the Kyiv, Ukraine area.

“Sasha was just 24 years old and was serving as a consultant for us in Ukraine,” Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo. “She was helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources.”

Scott added that Kuvshynova, “was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team in Ukraine, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country.”

