Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed While on Assignment in Ukraine

Heartbreaking news coming out of Fox News Channel Tuesday morning: Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while on assignment in Ukraine.

Zakrzewski was in Horenka, outside of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, with Fox News State Department correspondent Ben Hall when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire Monday morning. Hall remains in the hospital.

Zakrzewski had worked with Fox News covering global conflicts for many years.

He was only 55 years old.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The network’s chief executive officer Suzanne Scott sent the following memo to staff with the devastating news:

Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/Q6KJKCuayI — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

Pierre, we miss you. We are devastated. pic.twitter.com/P779HX4p2L — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 15, 2022

Everyone in the industry knew of, admired and adored Fox News war zone photographer Pierre Zakrzewski. May he Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers to his wife and family. https://t.co/6OvL2BXzlb — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) March 15, 2022

Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall. I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre’s wife and family. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2022

RIP Pierre and Sasha. From our last correspondence: I will effort to get as much of this on TV to help Ukrainians in every way possible. Keep Smiling.

Pierre pic.twitter.com/StinVdSfFK — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 15, 2022