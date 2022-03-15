Fox News

Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed While on Assignment in Ukraine

By A.J. Katz 

Heartbreaking news coming out of Fox News Channel Tuesday morning: Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while on assignment in Ukraine.

Zakrzewski was in Horenka, outside of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, with Fox News State Department correspondent Ben Hall when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire Monday morning. Hall remains in the hospital.

Zakrzewski had worked with Fox News covering global conflicts for many years.

He was only 55 years old.

The network’s chief executive officer Suzanne Scott sent the following memo to staff with the devastating news:

 

 

 

