Fox News, Bret Baier Agree on Multi-Year Contract Extension

Bret Baier will remain the face of Fox News Channel’s news operation for the foreseeable future. Fox News Media announced Tuesday that it is extending Baier’s multi-year contract where he’ll continue to serve as the network’s chief political anchor and anchor and executive editor of Special Report.

In addition to leading Special Report, Baier will continue to co-anchor the network’s election coverage and host The Bret Baier Podcast on Fox News Audio.

Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace announced Baier’s extension on Thursday: “We are thrilled to have Bret continue leading our political coverage as we head into the 2024 election season and beyond.”

Baier added, “I am honored to continue anchoring Special Report and alongside my dedicated team and co-anchoring our election coverage for many years to come.”

The specific financial terms of Baier’s new deal were not disclosed.

Baier has been busy this summer. He and Martha MacCallum co-moderated the first GOP presidential primary debate of the 2024 election cycle in June, and also, in the same month, he earned positive reviews for his tough questioning of former President Donald Trump during his exclusive sit-down interview.

In October, Baier will release his sixth book, To Rescue the Constitution: George Washington and the Fragile American Experiment. His previous five books have been New York Times bestsellers.