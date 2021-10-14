Fox News Books Inks New Deal with HarperCollins to Publish 6 New Titles

Fox News Books, the publishing imprint of Fox News which launched 12 months ago, has signed a new deal with HarperCollins to publish six new books, following debut titles from Pete Hegseth and Shannon Bream in Nov. 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

The second title from the Fox News Books imprint, Bream’s The Women of the Bible Speak, appeared on the New York Times bestseller list for 15 weeks in a row, notching five weeks in the No. 1 spot.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with HarperCollins, furthering the multiplatform brand extension of Fox News Media,” Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a prepared statement. “Over the past 25 years, we have developed a unique connection with our audience and look forward to delivering more of the content they desire from their favorite Fox News personalities through our expanded publishing platform.”

Debuting in November, All American Christmas will be the third title from the imprint. Authored by Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, along with her husband, Fox News contributor Sean Duffy, the book will feature an inside look at how their family of 11 celebrate the holidays. In addition, the Duffy’s will also spotlight several Fox News personalities, sharing their favorite holiday memories.

Through this new deal, Fox News Books will continue working with HarperCollins to develop personality driven books along with concepts surrounding key themes important to the Fox News fanbase.

Fox News personalities have been successful in their books sales pursuits over the years. Bret Baier, Tucker Carlson, Janice Dean, Mark Levin, Dana Perino, Chris Wallace and Jesse Watters have all published national bestsellers in 2021 alone.