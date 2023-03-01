Fox Nation to Release 5-Part Docuseries on Jussie Smollett Saga

Fox News’ subscription streaming platform Fox Nation will release a five-part docuseries Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax on Monday, March 13.

The series will feature interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of a plot to commit a staged hate crime on actor Jussie Smollett but have never spoken to the media about their role in the hoax.

The star of Fox’s hit series Empire, Smollett, who is also Black and gay, told Chicago police on January 29, 2019, that he was assaulted by two men who put a noose around his neck, poured a chemical substance on him, yelled “This is MAGA Country,” along with racial and homophobic slurs. The Chicago PD committed significant amount of money and time to the investigation, before ultimately concluding that Smollett had actually paid the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to stage the attack on him.

Smollett was written out of the final season of Empire after it was concluded that the hate crime was in fact a hoax.

A jury convicted Smollett in December 2021 on five counts of felony disorderly conduct and he was sentenced to five months (150 days) in Cook County jail. Smollett only served six days in jail before he was released pending appeal. He will return and serve the rest of his jail sentence if the current conviction is not overturned.

Smollett’s deadline to file an appeal is today, March 1.

The Fox Nation docuseries chronicles behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned Smollett into a polarizing figure and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond. The Osundairo brothers will disclose details from the planning of the staged hate crime, its execution and the aftermath.

Developed and produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, the series was executive produced by Craig Piligian, Nicholas Caprio, Scott Eldridge, Gloria Rodriguez and Nicole Rittenmeyer, who also serves as director.