Here’s Why Hoda Kotb Has Been Absent From NBC’s Today

Wednesday morning’s edition of Today was missing its two regular co-anchors for different reasons.

On Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie had to abruptly vacate the anchor chair after she tested positive for Covid-19 during the 7 a.m. hour of the show.

As for Hoda Kotb, she has been off the program for the past eight days, with her absence unexplained until this morning.

Midway through the 7 a.m. hour, Today news anchor Craig Melvin updated viewers on Kotb’s absence, saying, “We can tell you, Hoda’s okay. She’s got a family health matter she’s been dealing with.”

Melvin provided the update accompanied by Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker on the anchor desk. He did not elaborate further on what the health matter was.

At the end of the update, all three hosts blew kisses at Guthrie and Kotb, prompted after Roker said, “we love you both.”