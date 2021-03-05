Fox & Friends First Co-Host Todd Piro Is Starting a 6-Week Paternity Leave

Fox & Friends First co-host Todd Piro announced to viewers today that he will be starting a six-week paternity leave to spend time with his young daughter at home.

“I am not sure my dad got the afternoon off after I was born but Fox really helps us out,” he told his early-bird viewers. “I’m going to miss you guys, going to miss my sisters. Love being with you all everyday but again it’s only six weeks, I’m not dying.”

Rotating hosts will take his place for the next six weeks, with Benjamin Hall on Monday.

A Fox Newser since June 2017, Piro and his wife Amanda welcomed daughter McKenna into the world last November.