Fox & Friends First Co-Host Carley Shimkus Gives Birth to Healthy Baby Boy

The Fox & Friends family got a little bit bigger this week, as Fox & Friends First co-host Carley Shimkus gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Monday.

Brock Edward came into the world at seven pounds, one ounce.

“Carley says ‘he is pure sweetness,'” said Ainsley Earhardt.

“19 inches long,” added Brian Kilmeade.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy and doing great,” said Steve Doocy.

Shimkus joined Fox & Friends First as a co-host in October 2021. She previously served as a reporter for Fox News Headlines 24/7, as a substitute anchor on Fox News and as a co-host for Fox Nation. She joined the company back in 2009 as a production assistant, moving up the ranks and becoming an on-air personality.