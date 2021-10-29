Carley Shimkus Joins Fox & Friends First; Jillian Mele Leaving Network

Fox News has named Carley Shimkus co-host of Fox & Friends First. Shimkus will make her debut alongside co-host Todd Piro on Monday. She replaces current co-host Jillian Mele, who is leaving the network. Mele is returning home to Philadelphia to focus on getting an MBA at La Salle University. She added in an on-air goodbye announcement that she plans to take some time to focus on her personal life.

Concerning the appointment of Shimkus, FNC vp of morning programming Gavin Hadden said in a statement: “Carley brings great experience to this role developed over nearly a decade at Fox News Media and we are excited to have her join Fox & Friends First.” He added, “We wish Jillian all the best as she returns home to Philadelphia and thank her for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the Fox & Friends franchise,”

Shimkus has been serving as a reporter for Fox News Headlines 24/7, as a substitute anchor on Fox News and as a co-host for the network’s streaming service Fox Nation. Additionally, Shimkus provides viewers with news updates on Fox & Friends and programs across the network. She joined FBN in 2009 as a production assistant and was later promoted to ap.