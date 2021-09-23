Former NBC Nightly News EP Jenn Suozzo to Oversee Daily Programming for CNN+

CNN announced new members of the CNN+ content leadership team on Thursday.

The new team features former NBC Nightly News executive producer Jenn Suozzo, who has joined CNN as the vp of daily programming for CNN+. Suozzo left NBC News last month after a 22–year run at the company, first on the local stations level, then at MSNBC before ascending to the role of NBC Nightly News executive producer in July 2018.

The announcement of Suozzo’s new role running daily programming for CNN’s new streaming service came roughly an hour before NBC News announced her successor at Nightly News, Meghan Rafferty.

In addition to Suozzo, CNN has named Nancy Han vp of weekly programming for CNN+. She joins CNN from NowThis News where she was evp of News, and svp of news originals and content strategy before that. Prior to NowThis she spent many years as an ep at ABC News and senior producer at CBS News on a variety of programs.

Suozzo and Han will report to Rebecca Kutler, the svp and head of programming for CNN+.

Reporting to Suozzo and Han is longtime CNN producer Melanie Buck, who has been named executive producer of morning programs for CNN+. Buck was most recently ep of Cuomo Primetime and State of the Union with Jake Tapper before that.

Jamie Foster has been named executive producer of evening programs. Foster most recently was an agent for the NWT Group, which represents high-profile journalists working on English and Spanish speaking platforms around the U.S. Foster has 30 years of broadcast journalism experience, starting as a producer and worked his way up to ep, assistant news director and news director.

David Gelles is executive producer of political and live event programming. Gelles previously worked with Eric Sherling where they oversaw CNN’s political and special events coverage including debates, town halls, and election coverage. Prior to joining CNN eight years ago, David spent 14 years at NBC News with Today and Rock Center with Brian Williams among other programs.

Scott Matthews is executive producer of weekly programs. He was most recently a consultant for Newsy, and before that vp of news specials at CNBC where he was responsible for conceiving and leading the production of news specials including breaking news and special event programming for Business Day and Primetime hours, as well as digital platforms. He also oversaw the Investigative Unit and developed documentaries and entertainment shows. Scott is no stranger to CNN and was with the network prior to CNBC as director of programming for CNN Productions.

Cullen Daly becomes ep of special projects. Daly most recently was the ep of of CNN Digital Productions, where she oversaw shows like AC Full Circle and Go There. Prior to joining CNN seven years ago, Daly worked in production and newsgathering in various roles at Bloomberg and ABC News.

In addition to Buck, Foster, Gelles, Matthews and Daly will also report to Suozzo and Han.

Eric Johnson joins CNN as executive producer of CNN+ Original Series, and will report to CNN vp president of program development Katie Hinman. Johnson joins CNN after more than 14 years at ABC News where he served as ep of podcast and primetime broadcasts including Soul of a Nation. He also held senior leadership roles at GMA, Nightline, and ABC News Digital.

Jon Reyes has been named vp of design and creative for CNN+, and he will report to senior vice president of content strategy and operations for CNN+ Courtney Coupe. Reyes most recently launched and managed the CNN Digital Visuals team, and spent the prior five and a half years in creative video design at CNN.

Amanda Wills has been named vp of content programming for CNN+, and will also report to Coupe. Wills has spent five years at CNN, developing coverage of breaking news on CNN Digital with her development of Live Story. Prior to CNN, Willis was the deputy executive editor at Mashable.