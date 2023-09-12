Former FBN Anchor, Correspondent Connell McShane Joins NewsNation

Former Fox Business anchor and correspondent Connell McShane has joined the upstart cable news network NewsNation as the anchor of its afternoon news block, NewsNation Now.

McShane will anchor the 3-5 p.m. ET edition of NewsNation Now out of NewsNation’s studio in New York, and begins his new duties on Monday, September 25.

NewsNation President of News Michael Corn announced McShane’s appointment, saying, “Connell is an exceptional anchor and reporter. As we continue building a 24-hour network Monday through Sunday, his broad and expansive background makes him a great addition to our powerful anchor lineup.”

McShane added, “The mission statement at NewsNation is to be a source of unbiased news coverage, which is what I’ve always tried to be. This seems like a perfect match, and I can’t wait to get started.”

As a result of McShane’s addition to the afternoon lineup, Nichole Berlie will now anchor the 1-3 p.m. ET edition of NewsNation Now. The first two hours of NewsNation Now were previously anchored by a rotation of NewsNation personalities.

McShane most recently served as chief national correspondent and anchor for Fox Business Network, a title he held from March 2021 until May 2023, when he exited the network. In this role, McShane anchored and reported from around the globe, including from China and Eastern Europe during the recent refugee crisis shaped by the war in Ukraine. He also provided extensive coverage of the last six presidential elections, and has covered top business, economic, political news headlines over the years, such as the rise of inflation and the future of drone technology.

McShane spent over 15 years with Fox Business, joining as a reporter when the network launched in 2007. He was promoted to co-anchoring the network’s now-defunct early morning program, Fox Business Morning, in 2008 alongside Jenna Lee. McShane became one of the business reporters for Imus in the Morning after FBN began simulcasting the program in 2009. He later served as the show’s news anchor for both TV and radio from 2011-2017. From 2018 to early 2021, McShane hosted the FBN afternoon show After the Bell, before assuming anchor/chief national correspondent duties for the network.

Prior to his 15-year run at Fox Business, McShane was a reporter at Bloomberg Radio & Television, where he appeared on shows such as Evening Edition, On the Markets, and Marketweek. In the early days at Bloomberg, he covered local news in New York City, including the aftermath of the September 11th attacks in 2001, before transitioning to focus on financial news, where he reported live from the New York Stock Exchange floor. He also anchored a syndicated morning radio show called Bloomberg The First Word.

Since November 2021, McShane has served as a freelance play-by-play commentator for Fox Sports.