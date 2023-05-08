Connell McShane Announces Departure From Fox Business

Fox Business chief national correspondent Connell McShane announced his departure from the network Monday morning via social media, saying he’s “been planning for some time to move on when my contract expires.”

McShane’s final FBN appearance was this past Friday on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

In his farewell message, McShane gave an extended shout out to Neil Cavuto–an FBN on-air talent, executive and mentor to many at the business news outlet–and teased a return to sports broadcasting. He interned at Fordham’s legendary sports radio station WFUV in college, and years later would later call the 2013 Pinstripe Bowl for ESPN and various college basketball contests for Fox Sports.

A spokesperson for Fox Business says the parting was “amicable and mutual.”

Formerly a Bloomberg Newser, McShane joined Fox Business as a reporter when the network launched in 2007. He was promoted to co-anchoring the network’s early morning program Fox Business Morning in 2008 alongside Jenna Lee, and became one of the business reporters for Imus in the Morning after FBN began simulcasting the program in 2009. He later served as the show’s news anchor for both TV and radio from 2011-2017.

In 2010, McShane began co-hosting FBN’s 11 a.m. program Markets Now alongside Dagen McDowell.

McShane co-anchored After the Bell with Melissa Francis from September 2018 to 2021. He frequently reported from across the country both for After the Bell and across FBN programming during the 2020 presidential election and most recently served as the network’s chief national correspondent.