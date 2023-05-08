Fox News Names London Bureau After Late Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski

Fox News has dedicated its London bureau to photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed last year while covering the war in Ukraine. The vehicle Zakrzewski was riding in was struck by incoming fire while news gathering in a village outside Kyiv.

The attack critically injured FNC’s State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall and killed Ukrainian freelance journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

Zakrzewski covered nearly every international story for the network during his nearly 20-year tenure at Fox News, and was based in London. In 2021, he played a key role in rescuing Afghan freelance associates and their families from the country following the withdrawal of U.S. forces there. He also covered the Iraq and Afghanistan wars as well as major breaking news emanating from Israel, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Libya, Italy, France, Venezuela, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

“Pierre was renowned throughout the media industry for his passionate storytelling and remarkable skill, and he was an all-around exceptional colleague,” Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “While we are still devastated by his loss, we are extremely proud to honor his legacy by dedicating and naming our London bureau after him.”

The dedication ceremony was held at the London bureau this past Thursday, May 4, and included Scott, Hall, as well as Fox News president Jay Wallace; Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle Ross-Stanton; London Bureau Chief Dragan Petrovic; svp of field and production operations Scott Wilder; vp of news coverage Greg Headen; news bureau vp of HR Nicolle Campa; coordinating international producer Tim Santhouse, as well Senior Foreign Affairs correspondent Greg Palkot and London correspondent Alex Hogan, among others.