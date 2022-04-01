Former ABC News President James Goldston Signs Producing Deal with Kapital Entertainment

Former ABC News president James Goldston has found a new gig after leaving the network last March. The longtime producer turned network news boss is returning to his producing roots by signing a production deal with Kapital Entertainment.

At Kapital, Goldston will develop and produce companion scripted series and docuseries based on true events.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Goldston’s first three projects are already in the works, including a docuseries about the influential and controversial Kushner family. There’s another project named Meltdown, about the Fukushima nuclear disaster; as well as docuseries Death by TikTok, about teen TikTok star Ava Majury whose father shot dead a trespassing alleged stalker of hers.

“James Goldston is a revered journalist and storyteller who has meticulously covered the most important events in culture, entertainment, news and politics,” Kapital Entertainment boss Aaron Kaplan said in a statement. “We are grateful that he chose Kapital and we are excited to launch this partnership in developing content that is equally compelling in the documentary space as it is in the scripted space.”

Goldston added, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Aaron Kaplan and Kapital at this incredible moment of opportunity to tell true stories around the world. Our aim is to bring together the best journalism with the greatest story tellers to create impactful and memorable television. I can’t wait for audiences to see the results.”

Goldston left ABC News in March 2021 after a 17-year run at the network. He spent his final seven years at the network as news division president. The British-born news executive was named president of ABC News in April 2014, replacing Ben Sherwood who had been promoted to co-president of Disney/ABC TV at the time. Goldston moved to the top of the ABC News heap after a two-year stint as ABC News svp of content and development.

The Barbara Fedida fiasco played a role in Goldston’s exit from the company in the summer of 2020. However, ABC News achieved many positives during his tenure as president.

In April 2012, Goldston was senior executive producer of Good Morning America when after 16 consecutive years as the No. 2 morning show, it finally bypassed NBC’s Today as the most-watched show on morning television, a title it has yet to relinquish. Additionally, five months into his term as ABC News president, he tapped David Muir as the next anchor of ABC World News Tonight. The newscast has since moved past NBC Nightly News into first place in all key audience metrics.

ABC News won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence five times, and received various Peabody and Emmy awards under Goldston’s leadership.

Goldston joined ABC News in 2004 from Britain’s ITV. Following a stint as senior producer of ABC primetime specials and investigations, he was promoted to executive producer of Nightline, a position he held until 2011 when he moved over to GMA.