Following Limited Spring Run, Gayle King in the House Will Be on SiriusXM Each Thursday at 5 p.m.

When Gayle King and SiriusXM partnered on Gayle King in the House back in the spring, it was supposed to be a limited, six-episode program, debuting on April 23 and concluding at the end of May.

Apparently both sides liked what they saw because the co-host of CBS This Morning has signed a deal with SiriusXM to host Gayle King in the House every Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109.

The live, weekly call-in program debuts tomorrow.

“Gayle King is one of the most important voices in media today,” SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein said in a statement. “She brings incredible insight, breadth and poignancy to any subject in her conversations with today’s most compelling figures or with anyone calling into her SiriusXM show. We are proud of our continued effort to be the foremost creative partner with the people leading the conversations that shape our culture.”

As she did during her show in the spring, King will speak with listeners from across the country about various hot button issues, from civil unrest to the ongoing health crisis to the day’s other headlines.

The live program will also feature interviews with occasional special guests.

“The thing that excites me most about this SiriusXM show is talking with and hearing from ‘you the people,'” added King. “Now, more than ever we need to listen, embrace and celebrate each other. Thursday is now my favorite day of the week because I can’t wait to hear what listeners have to say. It’s a safe space to discuss all things.”

The call-in number for listeners to reach the show is (888) 94-STARS / (888) 947-8277.

