Gayle King Is Taking Her Talents to Satellite Radio With New SiriusXM Live Call-In Show

Gayle King is taking her talents to satellite radio for a limited time.

Today, SiriusXM announced that the CBS This Morning co-host will host a live weekly program exclusively on SiriusXM Stars channel 109.

Gayle King in the House will begin its limited, six-episode run tomorrow, April 23 at 5 p.m. ET, and will continue to air on Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. ET with replays throughout the week.

On her new SiriusXM show, King will take calls and speak directly with Americans affected by lockdowns and social distancing measures following the Covid-19 outbreak and hear how they’re coping with this new reality.

“These are such surreal times. I look forward to hearing how everybody’s feeling and thinking. … How do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment?” King said in a statement. “As unsettling as this is, I believe we’ll make it through. While it’s crucial to be socially distant, it’s just as important for us to be emotionally connected and engaged with each other. There’s so much to discuss on this new SiriusXM show. I can’t wait until Thursday. Call me!”

King, who has spoken openly about her own experiences being isolated at home, will speak with listeners about topics including mental health, navigating homeschooling, managing kids’ emotional stress, the loneliness felt by so many and uplifting stories of people volunteering. The call-in number for listeners to reach the show is (888) 94-Stars / (888) 947-8277.

