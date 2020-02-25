February 2020 Is Most-Watched Month Ever for Fox News Channel

Buoyed by coverage of Pres. Trump’s State of the Union (which was the No. 1 cable telecast of the month), and coverage of major political events, including the Iowa caucus, New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucus, the most-watched network on cable television is completing its most-watched month ever.

Fox News is going to average a record-setting 3.5 million total prime time viewers for the month of Feb. 2020. Compared to the network’s Feb. 2019 delivery, that’s +35% growth. Additionally, FNC averaged nearly 2 million viewers in total day. While not a network record, that delivery is +34% from what the network averaged in the daypart the prior February.

The network also posted growth in the key A25-54 demo. In prime time, FNC was +27% in the measurement. In total day, +31% in the measurement vs. Feb. 2019.

The ratings for Feb. 2020 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

Prime time (Mon-Sun): 3,528,000 total viewers / 587,000 A25-54

3,528,000 total viewers / 587,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon-Sun): 1,948,000 total viewers / 341,000 A25-54

All Fox News weekday programs posted double-digit gains versus the prior February, and 13 FNC programs marked their highest-rated month in program history, including the No. 1 cable news show of the month, Hannity (9 p.m.), the No. 2 cable news show of the month, Tucker Carlson Tonight (8 p.m.), and the No. 3 cable news show of the month, The Ingraham Angle (10 p.m. ET).

Other programs which reached monthly audience records: Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner (1 p.m.), The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino (2 p.m.), The Five (5 p.m. ET), The Story with Martha MacCallum (7 p.m.) and Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream (11 p.m.). Several FNC weekend programs also posted all-time monthly highs, including Watters World, Justice with Judge Jeanine, The Greg Gutfeld Show, Sunday Morning Futures and MediaBuzz.

Lastly, on the Fox Business front, Lou Dobbs remained the most-watched host on business TV news. The Evening Edit With Elizabeth MacDonald and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street both delivered their most-watched months ever.

Comments