ESPN Anchor Scott Van Pelt Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

One of the most recognizable figures in sports news, ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt announced on his Twitter account Thursday that he has contracted the coronavirus and will be taking some time off.

Won’t be doing shows for a bit after a positive Covid-19 test. Thankfully, no fever & I feel fine. Just can’t smell or taste anything which was my clue to go get a test. So, I will hunker down and hopefully can be back at it before too long. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 17, 2020

Van Pelt is best known as anchor of the midnight edition of SportsCenter, an hour unique to the network in that it not only serves as a wrap-up of the day in sports, providing scores-and-highlights, but it also mixes in commentary from the anchor himself.

In addition to fronting the midnight SportsCenter, Van Pelt also leads ESPN’s golf coverage, specifically its coverage of The Masters.

Van Pelt will mark 20 years at ESPN next year.

As of publication time, there are more than 17.1 million total cases of the coronavirus in the United States.

