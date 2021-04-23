Dr. Charles Krauthammer’s Son Appears on Special Report for Announcement of Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Dr. Charles Krauthammer’s son Daniel appeared on Special Report with Bret Baier Thursday evening. Baier paid tribute to the late Fox News contributor, columnist, (and his friend), and announced this year’s memorial scholarship recipient that was created in Krauthammer’s memory for children of Fox News Media employees. Baier told Daniel Krauthammer, “It is fitting that we honor Charles lasting legacy with education. … We miss your Dad’s voice.”

In addition to announcing the second annual recipient, Baier and Krauthammer discussed Charles’ speechwriting work for the late former Vice President Walter Mondale as well as his father’s legacy of learning and academic curiosity.

This year’s Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship recipient will be awarded to Marin “Pei Pei” Martin, the daughter of Fox News Digital Senior Opinion Editor, Lynne Jordal Martin.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of honoring Charles Krauthammer’s storied legacy with this year’s memorial scholarship recipient,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “Marin Martin is an exceptional student with an extremely bright future and her academic curiosity will no doubt live up to the mission that Charles inspired every day. Congratulations to Marin and her family.”

The inaugural scholarship recipients in 2020 were Ami Carey and Michael Carey, the children of Fox News svp of technical operations Steve Carey and senior director of IT operations John Carey, respectively.

Established by Fox News in September 2018, the scholarship awards eligible kids of network employees $2,000 per college year for a maximum of four years. All aspects of the program, including the selection of winners and the administration of their awards, are conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, not-for-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

TVNewser obtained the memo announcing the news: