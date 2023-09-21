CNN’s Inside Politics Sunday With Manu Raju Debuts This Week

CNN announced Thursday that Inside Politics Sunday With Manu Raju will make its debut on September 24 at 11 a.m. ET.

Raju, also CNN’s chief congressional correspondent, takes over the Sunday edition from Abby Philip, who will own the weekday 10 p.m. timeslot as part of CNN’s recently announced overhaul of its weekday, weeknight, and weekend programming slate.

Raju has been with CNN since 2015, joining the network as a senior political reporter from Politico. In that time, he has walked countless miles inside the hallways of the U.S. Capitol, talking to various lawmakers as he provides viewers with a better understanding of the function and dysfunction taking place inside and outside of the congressional chambers.

Advertisement

He was part of a group of CNN journalists selected as winners of the David Bloom Award in 2021 by the Radio-Television Correspondents Association (RTCA) for the team’s live coverage of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Raju becomes the first Asian American to lead Inside Politics, weekday or Sunday edition. The Inside Politics franchise launched in 1992 with Bernard Shaw and Catherine Crier and has also been co-hosted by Judy Woodruff and John King.

Meanwhile, Raju has been getting acquainted with his new duties, filling in for Dana Bash this week on the weekday edition of Inside Politics.