Scripps News Signs Catie Beck as National Investigative Correspondent

The free-over-the-air and FAST news network Scripps News announced on Thursday that Catie Beck is joining the news network as a national investigative correspondent.

Beck joins Scripps News, formerly known as Newsy, from NBC News, where she spent six years as a national correspondent traveling the country to report national stories across platforms, covering everything from natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey in Houston to mass shootings like the one at a Parkland, Fla., high school.

“This is a journey back to the work I love most, the work that leaves me full and hopeful,” Beck said. “Investigative reporting changes the world, changes people, fixes broken systems, and opens minds. That’s the dream I’m after.”

Beck is an award-winning reporter, having won multiple Emmy awards for investigations into government corruption in Atlanta, Georgia, and Richmond, Va. She has won numerous Edward R. Murrow Awards and awards from The Associated Press, the Atlanta Press Club, and the Virginia and Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

Beck begins her new assignment at Scripps News on Monday, Sept. 25.