CNN Signs Axios’ Barak Ravid as Political and Foreign Policy Analyst

Axios politics reporter Barak Ravid is considered one of the most authoritative journalistic voices on the Israel-Hamas war. In recognition of his work, CNN has signed Ravid as a political and foreign policy on-air analyst, effective immediately.

Prior to his current role at Axios as politics reporter and Middle East expert covering foreign policy, Ravid was a contributing correspondent for Axios stationed in Israel, where he wrote the Axios newsletter Axios Tel-Aviv. In 2023, he moved to write for Axios in Washington as a politics and foreign policy reporter. Ravid has extensively covered the Middle East for the last 18 years – mainly focused on Israel’s foreign relations and national security policy in addition to its political system and on U.S. policy in the region.

Ravid started his journalism career as an editor in the news desk at NRG website in 2005, before moving to be diplomatic correspondent. In 2007, he joined Haaretz newspaper and worked for a decade as its chief diplomatic correspondent and commentator. In 2017, Ravid joined Channel 10 news which later became Channel 13 news as the chief diplomatic correspondent and commentator. In 2020, Ravid started writing for Walla News, for whom he still writes.