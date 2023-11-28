NewsNation Plans Special Programming Ahead of Its First-Ever GOP Presidential Primary Debate

NewsNation, which is set to host its first-ever presidential primary debate next month, announced on Tuesday special programming surrounding the fourth Republican presidential primary debate.

The debate is scheduled to take place on December 6 at 8 p.m. ET from the University of Alabama’s Frank Moody Music Building in Tuscaloosa, Ala, and will be co-moderated by NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas alongside former Fox News host, NBC News anchor and current SiriusXM Radio personality Megyn Kelly and The Washington Free Beacon EIC Eliana Johnson.

Leading up to the debate, NewsNation will present programming from the debate location, including the political panel program, The Hill, moderated by NewsNation chief Washington correspondent, Blake Burman. The Hill, beginning Monday, Dec. 6, will originate live from the front of the Frank Moody Music Building.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, NewsNation Now with Connell McShane (weekdays, 3-5 p.m. ET) and On Balance with Leland Vittert (weeknights, 7 p.m. ET) will broadcast live from The Quad, the center of the University of Alabama’s campus. Vittert is also NewsNation’s chief Washington anchor.

On debate day, nearly the entire NewsNation lineup will be live from Alabama, including NewsNation Now with Connell McShane, The Hill, and more. Before the debate, NewsNation will air Countdown to the NewsNation Republican Primary Debate, a two-hour news special hosted by Chris Cuomo, and Vittert live from inside the debate hall.

Immediately following the event, the network will present a special post-debate show hosted by Cuomo and Vittert, with additional analysis and commentary from NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt and various NewsNation reporters and contributors.

NewsNation contributors will offer commentary and analysis throughout debate day, including senior political contributor George Will, former Trump administration officials Sean Spicer and Mick Mulvaney, and former Obama administration official Johanna Maska.

Washington correspondents Kellie Meyer and Brooke Shafer will provide additional news coverage with an encore presentation of the debate airing on NewsNation at midnight ET.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the day after the GOP debate, NewsNation Now with Connell McShane, The Hill, and Elizabeth Vargas Reports will continue to be broadcast live from the University of Alabama.

In addition to airing on NewsNation, the fourth GOP presidential primary debate will be simulcast in the Eastern and Central time zones on The CW, the broadcast network recently acquired by NewsNation’s parent company Nexstar Media Group. Viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones can watch the debate live on NewsNation or see an encore presentation on their local CW affiliate from 7-9 p.m. MT and 8-10 p.m. PT.

The debate will be livestreamed on NewsNation’s website, www.NewsNationNow.com, and once again, Rumble, the RNC’s streaming media partner, will livestream the debate.

The debate day programming schedule has been provided below.

6-10 a.m. ET – Morning in America with co-anchors Adrienne Bankert and Markie Martin

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET – NewsNation LIVE with Marni Hughes

1-3 p.m. ET – NewsNation Now with Nichole Berlie

3-5 p.m. ET – NewsNation Now with Connell McShane – LIVE from University of Alabama

5-6 p.m. ET – The Hill – LIVE from University of Alabama

6-8 p.m. ET – Countdown to the NewsNation Republican Primary Debate anchored by Chris Cuomo – LIVE from University of Alabama

8-10 p.m. ET – NewsNation Republican Primary Debate – LIVE from University of Alabama

10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET – NewsNation Republican Primary Debate Special Report anchored by Chris Cuomo – LIVE from University of Alabama

12-2 a.m. ET – An encore presentation of The NewsNation Primary Debate with partners the Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM Radio and The Washington Free Beacon