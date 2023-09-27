CNN Max Is Now Available on the Max Streaming Platform

Maybe the second time is the charm for CNN as it launched its new streaming hub CNN Max on Thursday. CNN Max, which is still in Beta form, will be exclusively available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s subscription streaming platform Max.
The 24/7 streaming news offering is now available to users alongside expanded access to news content and CNN Originals. Current Max subscribers can find this content collection on the top navigation bar under News Beta or through the CNN Max hub.
Unlike the quickly shuttered CNN+, CNN Max is borrowing heavily from its existing linear networks, CNN U.S. and CNN International, as a lot of its marquee programming, including CNN’s primetime lineup, will be available on the streaming service.
It will be interesting to see how pay-TV providers will respond to this move made by WBD to include much of CNN’s prominent programming within CNN Max.
On the other hand, CNN Max will also have news programming built exclusively for the service, including shows anchored by Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitefield, Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, and Jim Sciutto.
Great to talk to @FWhitfield about all things Ukraine on the launch day of CNN Max in beta. Max subscribers in the US can also catch my show streaming every day at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/KTQnFHBemu
— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 27, 2023
In a joint statement provided to the CNN Reliable Sources newsletter, CNN’s interim leadership of Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling, and David Leavy said that the launch of CNN Max is the news organization’s “next big leap forward as a company. So many people worked really hard to get us here across the organization, and after 43 years, we are still growing, building, and innovating. There will be a lot to learn, and this is a key moment for CNN — our journalism and reporting is world-class, and now more people will have access to what we do best going forward.”
CNN Max’s beta launch schedule is below:
Monday-Friday (ET)
5:00AM-6:00AM Early Start with Kasie Hunt
6:00AM-8:00AM CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly
8:00AM-10:00AM CNN Newsroom with Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitfield and Jim Acosta
10:00AM-11:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rahel Solomon
11:00AM-12:00PM State of the Race with Kasie Hunt
12:00PM-1:00PM One World with Zain Asher & Bianna Golodryga
1:00PM-2:00PM Amanpour
2:00PM-3:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto
3:00PM-4:00PM Quest Means Business
4:00PM-6:00PM The Lead with Jake Tapper
6:00PM-7:00PM The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
7:00PM-8:00PM Erin Burnett OutFront
8:00PM-9:00PM Anderson Cooper 360
9:00PM-10:00PM The Source with Kaitlan Collins
10:00PM-11:00PM CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip (Launching Fall 2023)
11:00PM-12:00AM Laura Coates Live (Launching Fall 2023)
12:00AM-1:00AM CNN Newsroom with John Vause
1:00AM-2:00AM CNN Newsroom with John Vause and Michael Holmes
2:00AM-3:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rosemary Church and Kim Brunhuber
3:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom
4:00AM-5:00AM CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo
Saturday (ET)
6:00AM-7:00AM CNN Original Programming
7:00AM-8:00AM CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker
8:00AM-9:00AM First of All with Victor Blackwell (Launching Fall 2023)
9:00AM-10:00AM Smerconish
10:00AM-11:00AM The Chris Wallace Show (Launching Fall 2023)
11:00AM-12:00PM Christiane Amanpour (Launching Fall 2023)
12:00PM-1:00PM CNN Original Programming
1:00PM-3:00PM CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield
3:00PM-4:00PM CNN Original Programming
4:00PM-5:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta
5:00PM-6:00PM CNN Original Programming
6:00PM-7:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta
7:00PM-12:00AM CNN Original Programming
12:00AM-3:00AM CNN Newsroom with Michael Holmes
3:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom with Laila Harrak
4:00AM-6:00AM CNN Newsroom with Kim Brunhuber
Sunday (ET)
6:00AM-7:00AM CNN Original Programming
7:00AM-9:00AM CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker
9:00AM-10:00AM State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash
10:00AM-11:00AM Fareed Zakaria GPS
11:00AM-12:00PM Inside Politics with Manu Raju
12:00PM-2:00PM CNN Original Programming
2:00PM-4:00PM CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield
4:00PM-5:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta
5:00PM-6:00PM CNN Original Programming
6:00PM-7:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta
7:00PM-12:00AM CNN Original Programming
12:00AM-1:00AM CNN Newsroom with Michael Holmes
1:00AM-2:00AM CNN Newsroom with Laila Harrak
2:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rosemary Church
4:00AM-5:00AM CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo