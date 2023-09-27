CNN Max Is Now Available on the Max Streaming Platform

Maybe the second time is the charm for CNN as it launched its new streaming hub CNN Max on Thursday. CNN Max, which is still in Beta form, will be exclusively available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s subscription streaming platform Max.

The 24/7 streaming news offering is now available to users alongside expanded access to news content and CNN Originals. Current Max subscribers can find this content collection on the top navigation bar under News Beta or through the CNN Max hub.

Unlike the quickly shuttered CNN+, CNN Max is borrowing heavily from its existing linear networks, CNN U.S. and CNN International, as a lot of its marquee programming, including CNN’s primetime lineup, will be available on the streaming service.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how pay-TV providers will respond to this move made by WBD to include much of CNN’s prominent programming within CNN Max.

On the other hand, CNN Max will also have news programming built exclusively for the service, including shows anchored by Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitefield, Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, and Jim Sciutto.

Great to talk to @FWhitfield about all things Ukraine on the launch day of CNN Max in beta. Max subscribers in the US can also catch my show streaming every day at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/KTQnFHBemu — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 27, 2023

In a joint statement provided to the CNN Reliable Sources newsletter, CNN’s interim leadership of Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling, and David Leavy said that the launch of CNN Max is the news organization’s “next big leap forward as a company. So many people worked really hard to get us here across the organization, and after 43 years, we are still growing, building, and innovating. There will be a lot to learn, and this is a key moment for CNN — our journalism and reporting is world-class, and now more people will have access to what we do best going forward.”

CNN Max’s beta launch schedule is below: