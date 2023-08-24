CNN Streams on Max Beginning September 27

When the new Warner Bros. Discovery team took over running the media conglomerate in 2022, the streaming service CNN+ was quickly put to bed, as the new leaders believed CNN’s streaming strategy would be better served if it was part of the company’s unified streaming service strategy than as a stand-alone service.

After months of speculation from industry observers and near-radio silence from WBD executives, the company, on Thursday morning, finally revealed the streaming plans it has for CNN with the launch of CNN Max.

CNN Max, which launches on September 27, will feature a full-seven-day schedule offering a combination of new and existing programming from CNN and CNN International.

CNN Max will be included in all Max packages at no additional cost, including Max with ads, Max ad-free, and Max Ultimate Ad free.

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games at WBD, said, “As we laid out at our launch only a few months ago, our vision for Max is to be The One to Watch for all members of a household. We have the broadest and highest quality entertainment offering, and now will include world-leading news as a meaningful addition for all Max subscribers, at no extra charge.”

CNN’s interim leadership team consisting of Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley, and Eric Sherling added, “The quality, depth, and reach of CNN’s global journalism is what distinguishes the company, and we’re thrilled to launch CNN Max and create a 24/7 live news streaming service. CNN Max brings the advantages CNN has in global newsgathering, breaking news coverage, and top analysis to a new platform and a new audience.”

The CNN Newsroom brand lives on, as it will also be part of the new programming offering built specifically for CNN Max. Anchors named for the Max edition of CNN Newsroom include Jim Acosta, Jim Sciutto, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker, and Fredricka Whitfield. In addition, Sciutto will lead breaking news coverage on the platform in the afternoons – what this means for his role on the weekday afternoon edition of CNN News Central has not been explained.

Existing programming coming to CNN Max includes CNN’s marquee programming of Amanpour, Anderson Cooper 360, The Lead with Jake Tapper, and The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

CNN already has a hub on Max branded as CNN Originals, which features over 900 episodes of current and legacy programming. This hub will be renamed CNN Max, and it will be the place where subscribers have access to CNN Max 24/7 Live stream, CNN Originals, and additional News content.

As CNN’s streaming strategy comes into focus, news surfaced about who could be its next leader. Mark Thompson, the former New York Times CEO, is one of several people in talks to take the helm at CNN on a full-time basis.

Thompson does have broadcast experience as he was previously the director general of BBC. At the New York Times, Thompson is credited with helping turn around its digital strategy and improving its financial outlook.

Semafor’s Ben Smith was first to report the news.