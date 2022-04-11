CNN+ Is Now Available on Roku

CNN+ will now be available in the U.S. on top streaming platform Roku, the two companies announced Monday morning. Roku users can now download the all-new CNN app through the Roku channel store, which will contain both the CNN+ subscription streaming service and access to the existing TV everywhere experience for pay TV subscribers, including the live TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN and an on-demand offering.

Roku users will now have the ability to access the content available on CNN+, which currently features 8-12 live daily shows, new CNN+ Original Series and a library of more than 1,000 hours of programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams.

On the official U.S. launch day for CNN+ (March 29), the service debuted on desktop and across a variety of supported smartphones, tablets and streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android phones, tablets and Apple devices. But not on Roku, which raised some eyebrows. It appears that issue has been rectified.

CNN+ is available for purchase at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Users can now sign up for a seven-day free trial via the Roku channel store.