In Addition to Desktop, CNN+ Will Launch on Amazon Fire TV, Apple and Android

CNN+ launches tomorrow, in case you haven’t heard. The streaming news network will launch in the U.S. on desktop and across a variety of supported smartphones, tablets and streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android phones, tablets and Apple devices (via the App Store on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD).

Connected TV powerhouse Roku doesn’t appear to be included in the list of CNN+ launch platforms. Perhaps in the future.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer CNN+ to customers on each of these platforms on launch day,” said CNN digital chief and executive charge of CNN+ Andrew Morse. “Getting this product into the hands of our customers is an important milestone for CNN, and our partners will be critical to the future success of this product.”

Across launch platforms, users can download the CNN app, which will contain both the CNN+ streaming service and access to the existing TV everywhere experience for pay TV subscribers, including the live TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN. Additional device support for CNN+ will be available in the coming months.

“The launch of CNN+ marks another key moment in WarnerMedia’s evolution and CNN’s storied history,” said WarnerMedia EVP and CRO Tony Goncalves. “We’re so pleased to work with our partners to provide consumers access to all that CNN+ has to offer wherever they choose.”

Available for purchase at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, early subscribers that sign up within the first four weeks directly via CNNPlus.com will have access to the “Deal of a Lifetime,” or 50% off the monthly plan – for life – as long as they remain subscribers. Alternatively, new users can sign up for a 7-day free trial via participating app stores.