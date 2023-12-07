CNN Lands 2 Republican Presidential Primary Debates in January 2024

CNN is ramping up its involvement in the Republican presidential primary election process in 2024.

On Tuesday, CNN announced two GOP presidential town halls scheduled to be held this month, and this morning, the network announced that in January 2024, it will host two Republican presidential primary debates.

The debates, the fifth and sixth of the 2024 presidential primary election cycle, will be held in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively, two states conducting the opening stretch of the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race.

The first debate will take place on Jan. 10, 2024, at Drake University in Des Moines, while the second CNN debate will be on Jan. 21 at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, N.H.

CNN’s first debate will be held less than one week before Iowa caucus-goers weigh in on the Republican presidential race, with the network saying to qualify for participation in CNN’s Iowa debate, candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or Iowa polls of Republican caucus-goers or primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting.

One of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers. The qualifying window for the Iowa debate closes on Jan. 2.

CNN’s second 2024 Republican presidential primary debate will be held just a couple of days before New Hampshire voters go to the polls. To qualify for the CNN New Hampshire-based debate, candidates must receive at least 10% in three separate national and/or New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting.

Again, one of the three polls must be an approved CNN poll of likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters. The New Hampshire debate qualifying period ends on Jan. 16.

CNN says that candidates who finish in one of the top three positions in the Iowa caucuses will receive an invitation to participate in the New Hampshire debate.

Moderators for the upcoming CNN debates will be announced at a later date.

Both Republican primary debates in January will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max, and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV, and mobile apps. The debates will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, Jan 11, and Monday, Jan 22, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.