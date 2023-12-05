CNN to Host 2 GOP Presidential Town Halls Next Week

With the 2024 presidential election year inching ever so closer, CNN on Tuesday announced that it has lined up two nights of town halls from Iowa featuring Republican presidential candidates.

On Tuesday, December 12, CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Governor Ron DeSantis at 9 p.m. ET from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

On Wednesday, December 13, CNN anchor Abby Phillip will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with Vivek Ramaswamy at 9 pm E.T., also from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

CNN says the The 2024 GOP presidential candidates will take questions from network moderators and a live audience of Iowa voters who say they intend to vote in the Iowa Republican Caucuses.

The live CNN GOP town halls will take place nearly one month to the day before the Iowa Republican Caucuses are scheduled to take place.

Both CNN town halls will air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max. Pay TV subscribers can also access the town halls via CNN.com, CNN-connected TV, and mobile apps. In addition, these town halls will also be made available after their air dates to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.