CNN Digital Producer Kelly Daniel Heads to NBC News to Run the Streaming Service’s Morning Show

NBC News has named a new executive producer for its 24/7 streaming news platform NBC News Now, which will be featured on the new Peacock streaming service.

Kelly Daniel is departing CNN Digital to join NBC News Now as executive producer for the service’s forthcoming morning show.

At present, News Now streams live Monday – Friday from 3 – 11 p.m. (and will often go live for breaking news events), but is set to add additional hours of live news coverage later this year.

NBC News svp of editorial Janelle Rodriguez announced the addition of Daniel yesterday.

Daniel heads to NBC after a stint as supervising producer for CNN Digital’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle. The show originally launched on Facebook Watch in 2017 and was nominated for a Webby Award. Daniel was instrumental in both launching the show on Facebook Watch and redesigning it for CNN.

Before running the Full Circle program, Daniel served as a line producer on AC 360. While on CNN’s 8 p.m. program, Daniel was nominated for an Emmy for her work on coverage of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting and the Boston Bombing.

Elsewhere on the NBC News digital front – the network has announced the appointment of Sahil Kapur as national politics reporter for NBC News Digital.

TVNewser obtained an internal note to staff sent jointly by NBC News & MSNBC global head of digital news Catherine Kim, and NBC News Digital managing editor David Firestone concerning the addition of Kapur:

We’re delighted to announce that Sahil Kapur is joining NBC News Digital as a national politics reporter. Sahil, a familiar face to many of us from his appearances on MSNBC, has covered politics and Congress for a decade and is particularly well-known for his scoops and extensive reporting about policy trends and political movements. Since 2015, he has been a national political reporter for Bloomberg News, anchoring their 2020 coverage and writing extensively about the debates over health care, immigration, and taxation. He was also a congressional reporter for Talking Points Memo, where he once broke a story about an error in a Supreme Court opinion that led to a court correction. Sahil, a graduate of Claremont McKenna College, will play a major role in our 2020 coverage, and will report to Rebecca Sinderbrand in our Washington bureau. He starts on Jan. 27, and will spend his first few days in New York before hitting the trail. Please join us in making him feel welcome.

Comments