How about some happy news going into the Independence Day weekend?

Here you go: CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward welcomed a son, Caspar Hugo Augustus Idris Von Bernstorff (what a name!), on Monday, June 29 at 9:29 a.m. in London.

Ward and her husband, Philipp von Bernstorff, already have one son, Ezra, who was born in March 2018.

Congrats to the family.

