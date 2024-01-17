CNN Cancels GOP Debate, Will Host Presidential Town Hall With Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

CNN announced on Tuesday that it will host a town hall with GOP presidential candidate and former Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday, Jan 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

Jake Tapper will moderate the town hall, which will be held at New England College in Henniker, N.H. Haley will take questions from Tapper and a live audience of New Hampshire voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican Primary, which is six days away.

The Haley town hall is on the heels of the Ron DeSantis town hall held on Tuesday night, moderated by The Situation Room anchor Wolf Blitzer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, CNN quietly confirmed that it will no longer move forward with its New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate scheduled for Jan. 21. The network says, “Only one qualifying candidate accepted our invitation to take the stage.”

This move follows the one made by ABC News, which canceled its debate on Tuesday after Haley declined to participate in it, saying that she would only debate Donald Trump or President Joe Biden.