CNN Anchor Fredricka Whitfield Named 2023 Women’s Media Award Honoree

Fredricka Whitfield, one of CNN’s longest-serving anchors, is one of six women being honored with the 2023 Women’s Media Awards from the Women’s Media Center.

Whitfield, who has been with CNN since 2001 and currently anchors the weekend mid-morning and afternoon editions of CNN Newsroom, will be honored with the WMC Pat Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Women’s Media Co-founders, comprising of Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, announced the list of honorees on Wednesday, with those joining Whitfield including Mariska Hargitay, Karen Lincoln Michel, Emily Ladau, Koritha Mitchell, and Akila Radhakrishnan.

“The Women’s Media Center’s call to action is simple: We want to see more diverse women, hear more diverse women, and read articles from more diverse women across all media platforms. Our Women’s Media Awards honor champions for women who set the standard for what media should look like when it gives voice to the female half of the country. They are role models, history-makers, and inspiring leaders,” said Julie Burton, President & CEO of the Women’s Media Center.

With the honor, Whitfield joins a list featuring accomplished women involved with the media in one way or another, with previous honorees including TV Newsers such as CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, former CNN anchors Judy Woodruff and Soledad O’Brien, former CNN Originals Series host Lisa Ling, Katie Couric, Maria Hinojosa, Gwen Ifill, Lara Logan, Andrea Mitchell, Joy Reid, Robin Roberts, April Ryan, and Barbara Walters.

The 2023 Women’s Media Awards will be held on Thursday, October 19, at the Whitby Hotel in New York.