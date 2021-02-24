CNBC Will Replace Squawk Alley With a Bicoastal Tech-Focused Show

CNBC has announced that Squawk Alley is coming to an end, and will be replaced by a program called TechCheck in the 11 a.m. ET hour.

TechCheck launches Monday, April 5.

The live, one-hour tech-driven program will be the first CNBC broadcast anchored from multiple locations across the country with CNBC Squawk Alley co-anchors Jon Fortt and Carl Quintanilla on the East Coast and Deirdre Bosa on the West Coast.

CNBC’s senior media and entertainment reporter Julia Boorstin will also join the program from L.A, delivering reporting, analysis and interviews around streaming, social and the convergence of media and technology.

TechCheck will focus on the universe of opportunities exciting today’s investors from FAANG stocks, to emerging public companies, to red-hot startups rising from the sector.

Todd Bonin will serve as senior executive producer.

“Investors now have embraced a broad universe of technology stocks and understand deeply how those companies are changing the way we live,” CNBC svp of CNBC business news Dan Colarusso said in a statement. “TechCheck will be the place where CNBC plugs into their thinking and arms them to make the most of those opportunities.”

TechCheck will use CNBC’s industry reporters including Josh Lipton, Kate Rooney as well as the CNBC.com tech team breaking significant tech-centric stories. Additionally, the program will evolve to have important digital components across a variety of CNBC platforms.

In an announcement last June, CNBC’s Colarusso said that Squawk Alley would have “strong West Coast components and help cement it as a prime destination for technology coverage and boldfaced names in the sector.” Guess it was a matter of how and when the West Coast transformation would take place.

Squawk Alley debuted in May 2014 as a tech-focused show that replaced the third hour of Squawk on the Street. Quintanilla was the original anchor of the broadcast, coming to viewers live from the New York Stock Exchange.