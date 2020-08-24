The News With Shepard Smith Will Launch Sept. 30 on CNBC

The News With Shepard Smith will launch Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. ET, on CNBC, and will originate live from CNBC’s Global HQ in New Jersey weeknights in the 7 p.m. hour.

The network will also air repeats of the broadcast in the 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. ET hours.

“The News with Shepard Smith will deliver the day’s news that goes well beyond headlines and political punditry,” said CNBC svp of business news Dan Colarusso. “We are going to tell stories and show images that make sense of an increasingly complicated world.”

Smith joined CNBC in July 2020 and was named CNBC’s chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor as well as executive editor of The News with Shepard Smith. He abruptly left Fox News last October after a 23-year stint as the network’s most celebrated member of the on-air news division.

Here’s Smith in the first promo:

Who will captain the ship, along with Smith?

Longtime CNBC producer Sandy Cannold will oversee the program as senior executive producer, and Sally Ramirez will be the executive producer.

Cannold has spent nearly two decades – semi continuously – at CNBC, most recently serving as the ep of The Exchange and Power Lunch. Prior to that, he was ep of CNBC’s signature morning program Squawk Box, and was the co-creator of Squawk on the Street.

Cannold has also produced special event coverage for the network, including 2016 election night coverage, and CNBC’s Republican Presidential Debate in 2011.

After a 13 year stint at CNBC, Cannold left the network in Sept. 2012 to join ABC News as executive producer of ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and then as an executive producer and senior business editor for ABC News.

Cannold returned to CNBC in 2014 and has remained with the network ever since.

Ramirez comes to CNBC after a powerhouse career in local news. Ramirez most recently led CBS affiliate KHOU-TV in Houston, where she was executive news director. While there, she led a team of more than 100 journalists in one of the most active breaking news and diverse cities in the country. Under her direction, the KHOU team won several prominent journalism awards including the Alfred I. duPont, Edward R. Murrow and an Emmy.

Prior to that, Ramirez spent 17 years at KGW in Portland, Ore., most recently serving as assistant News Director. She began her career as a producer at NBC affiliate KTSM in El Paso, Tx..

