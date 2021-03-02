Chris Cuomo Says He ‘Obviously’ Can’t Cover Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brother

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo addressed the elephant in the room Monday evening at the start of 9 p.m.’s Cuomo Prime Time, saying he “obviously” cannot report on the sexual assault allegations against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Obviously I am aware of what’s going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother,” Cuomo said.

The host went on to say that the news network has covered, and will continue to cover, the multiple allegations against his brother.

“Now of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively, and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that. There’s a lot of news going on that matters also, so let’s get after that.”

Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by three women, and New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday that her office is formally proceeding with an investigation into the allegations.

The younger Cuomo’s statement comes several weeks after CNN announced it would reinstate a ban on the host interviewing his own brother. Since Cuomo joined the network in 2013, he had not been allowed to interview the governor.

However, Governor Cuomo appeared on Cuomo Prime Time several times in March and April 2020, when New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Cuomo’s final appearance on Cuomo Prime Time took place in June, and Chris Cuomo sparked controversy for saying that “he isn’t objective” when it comes to his brother, and calling him the best “politician in the country.”