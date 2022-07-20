Chris Cuomo Grants First TV Interview Since CNN Firing to NewsNation’s Dan Abrams

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is giving his first TV interview since being fired by CNN last December to NewsNation host Dan Abrams. The interview will air next Tuesday, July 26 on Abrams’ 9 p.m. talk news program, Dan Abrams Live.

A NewsNation exclusive! Former CNN anchor @ChrisCuomo sits down with NewsNation’s @danabrams in his first television interview since leaving the network. Tuesday at 9p/8c only on NewsNation. pic.twitter.com/dLlVjEv7HT — NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 20, 2022

Cuomo was fired by CNN on Dec. 4, after an outside law firm was hired by the network to review information about exactly how the host of Cuomo Primetime assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual misconduct.

CNN had indefinitely suspended Cuomo, the network’s top-rated host, days earlier after New York Attorney General Tish James released additional details—transcripts and exhibits—concerning Cuomo’s defense of his brother amid the state’s investigation into allegations against the former governor.

The now-former CNN host previously said he wasn’t an official advisor to his brother—and that he was one of the people who encouraged him to resign the New York State governorship, in light of the sexual misconduct accusations.

The Cuomo investigation also ultimately led to the Feb. 2 resignation of Jeff Zucker, CNN president and WarnerMedia News and Sports chairman, after it was revealed that Zucker had failed to disclose his consensual romantic relationship with Allison Gollust, who was CNN’s evp, cmo and lead spokesperson. Gollust herself resigned two weeks later.

The former CNN host served the cable news network with a $125 million arbitration demand back in March.

In the arbitration demand filing, Cuomo has alleged his firing was unjustified and that Zucker did not abide by the terms of his contract by “future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement.”

The $125 million includes “consequential damages” of $110 million, with the additional $15 million making up what Cuomo and his team says was due to him under his current contract.

We hear CNN has no plans to settle with Cuomo.

Abrams, on the other hand, is a well known figure in the television news business—both behind and in front of the camera. He joined NBC News as a legal correspondent in 1997, going on to host MSNBC’s The Abrams Report and the Verdict with Dan Abrams—while at one point serving as general manager of MSNBC. Abrams left NBC in 2011 to become chief legal analyst at ABC, where he also served as co-anchor of ABC’s Nightline. From 2016 to 2020, he hosted A&E’s Live PD, which for a time was cable TV’s No. 1 entertainment series among adults 18-49. He is also the founder of political media analysis website Mediaite—and joined NewsNation in Sept. 2021 as host of a primetime talk news program.