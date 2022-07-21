Chris Cuomo Debuts New Podcast, Briefly Addresses CNN Exit

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo has resurfaced in media world.

He is granting the first TV interview since being fired by CNN to NewsNation’s Dan Abrams next week. He has also decided to launch a podcast, which debuted this morning.

Cuomo said The Chris Cuomo Project will be an interview-focused podcast with two episodes released per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The podcast will feature the former CNN personality dishes out “his signature take on today’s pressing current events—and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media,” per a description on the podcast’s official YouTube page.

The first episode of his new podcast was released earlier today and lasted nearly two hours. The former TV newser opened the program by thanking people who have supported him in recent months.

“Hello, I’m Chris Cuomo. And welcome to my home!” he said. “Thank you for being here and thank you for all the good thoughts. Thank you for checking in on me and the family and for telling me to get back here. I really appreciate all of it more than you can imagine. I’m sorry it took this long, but as you may know, this has been an interesting few months for me, some hardship, yes, but also a renewed sense of purpose,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo later touched on his exit from CNN, and the circumstances around it.

“As for CNN, I’ll never be a hater. CNN has great people, CNN has a great purpose, and I wish them all the best and I miss so many of the people there,” Cuomo said. “But it is time for me to move on—and I believe I can be more than I ever was before.”

Cuomo went on to apologize to his “amazing team” at CNN.

“The people who made my show No. 1 at CNN from jump, and kept it there,” said Cuomo. “They never get the credit they deserve, it is always about the hair and the teeth, the people on TV. I didn’t get to say goodbye and I am sorry about that. I am sorry that circumstances made it impossible to tell you face to face how much each and all of you mean to me. I just want to say thank you very much for everything you did for me and the audience.”

The debut episode also featured interviews with actor Sean Penn and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrii Yerman. It also included clips from a recent trip Cuomo took to Ukraine.