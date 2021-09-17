CBS Saturday Morning Relaunches Tomorrow From Network’s New Times Square Studio

CBS News’ weekday morning show CBS This Morning relaunched earlier this month as CBS Mornings. With the rebrand came a new co-host, Nate Burleson, new graphics, and a new Times Square studio inside the ViacomCBS headquarters.

Tomorrow, CBS This Morning: Saturday will relaunch as CBS Saturday Morning, and joins its weekday sibling in the same studio.

Unlike the weekday show, however, Saturday Morning will keep intact its existing host team—Jeff Glor, Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson—as well as the same segments viewers have come to expect from “SatMo” in recent years, namely profiles of leading figures in culture and the arts.

The second-floor studio space encompasses more than 3,000 square feet, providing for multiple interview areas and production capabilities. The new studio includes touch-screen technology, augmented reality, monitors throughout the room, and LED walls. CBS svp of news ops Rick Jefferson, creative director Renee Cullen in collaboration with Jack Morton Worldwide and their teams designed and developed the studio.

“This studio is beautiful. There’s more space and there’s more settings for different kinds of storytelling,” CBS News president Neeraj Khemlani told TVNewser in an interview earlier this month. “The way I like to think about it is, a 21st century studio for a 21st century battle plan.”