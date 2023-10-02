CBS News Streaming Network’s Mid-Morning Program Debuts New Segments, Franchises

The 9-11 a.m. ET live news block of the CBS News Streaming Network’s CBS News Live, debuted a new look this morning — including a popular franchise from the linear network’s CBS Mornings and brand new segments for the stream.

CBS Mornings featured host (and longtime CBS News streaming anchor) Vlad Duthiers and CBS News Streaming anchor Anne-Marie Green co-anchor 9-11 a.m. ET on the ad-supported streaming service, and their coverage features reporters and guests from around the world and transitions CBS News Streaming from morning to noon/midday.

CBS News is making a point of taking a more integrated approach with broadcast and streaming and carrying more to the stream from linear TV. The streaming network’s late-morning news offering will now adopt CBS Mornings’ What to Watch segment, focusing on pop culture, entertainment; a new MoneyWatch segment, focusing on the state of the U.S. and global economy; In the Know, focusing on the top trending stories; and a new segment named On Deck, a rundown of the news stories that are up next (or indeed, “on deck.”).

In addition to the new segments and franchises, the two-hour live news block includes imagery in the new open that reflect that the show is a daily news program with a global reach – including Tokyo and London. After all, CBS News Streaming is available in over 91 countries.

The start of CBS News Live’s mid-morning block is unique. Duthiers, a fixture on CBS Mornings, opens the the two-hour streaming news program remotely from the CBS Mornings studio in Times Square. He then tosses to Green at the CBS New York Broadcast Center up on West 57th Street.

After the toss, Duthiers makes his way to the Broadcast Center during the first interview and joins Green at the desk for the remainder of the show.

CBS News Streaming News Network rebranded from CBSN back in January 2022. The reimagined, expanded channel now boasts a slate of new original shows, a lineup featuring anchors and reporters from across the organization and a new state-of-the-art studio at the CBS Broadcast Center.

The new CBS News Streaming Network delivers live national streams, CBS News local station streams, and content from 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, CBS Sunday Morning, Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS Mornings and CBS Saturday Morning.

Here’s a full rundown of CBS News Streaming Network programming:

All times below are Eastern Time

DAILY PROGRAMMING

Morning News: 5 a.m. Monday-Friday

CBS News Mornings: 7 a.m. Monday-Friday

CBS Mornings: 8 a.m. Monday-Friday

CBS News Live: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday

America Decides: 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson : 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday

: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday CBS Evening News”: 12 a.m. Monday-Friday

WEEKLY PROGRAMMING